Sports Minister pushing for Formula 1 return to India in 2027, F1 sources say unlikely

In an interaction with media here, Mandaviya said at least three companies have shown interest in running the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida where the race is proposed to be held. The Indian Grand Prix was dropped after 2013 due to tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

"There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at Buddha International Circuit," Mandaviya said. However, sources in Formula 1, owned by Liberty Media, said a race in 2027 is highly unlikely even though India is being seen a market of interest once again. "2027 is highly unlikely but India is a market of interest.

We have many amazing fans in the country but we are not close to an agreement," said the source. While announcing its broadcast partner in India last December, Formula 1 said that it had a strong fanbase of 79 million in the country. Adani, which is set to acquire debt ridden Jaypee Group's assets including the Formula 1 track in Greater Noida, has expressed its desire to revive the high-profile race in India. Mandaviya said the government will take its due part in attracting Formula 1 to India.

"It will take another six months to work out the modalities. The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers," said the Sports Minister.