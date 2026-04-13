Vaishali loses and throws women's Candidates wide open

As luck would have it, Vaishali lost with white pieces when a draw could have put her in the sole lead but her instinct to go for a win in every game got the better of her. Incidentally, this was the second loss in the tournament for the Indian woman and both these defeats came against Jiner Zhu.

With seven points in her kitty from 12 games, Vaishali was joined by Zhu in lead after Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine made a silly mistake to let Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia off the hook in a well contested game. Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan put an end to the Russian dreams of fighting it out for the women's title with a finely crafted victory over Kateryna Lagno.

The Kazakh girl is just half point adrift of the three leaders and the final rest day should come in handy for her and Vaishali to stake their claim. In the other game of the day, India's Divya Deshmukh lost to Zhongyi Tan of China and both are out of contention for even a podium finish.