Mathura boat capsize: Death toll climbs to 15

"The bodies of all other persons reported missing so far have been retrieved. Malhotra, a resident of Jagraon, was also aboard the boat that met with the accident on Friday afternoon. The search for him is going on," he said.

Malhotra was a manager at a steel company in Himachal Pradesh.

He said eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with six teams of divers from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were involved in the search efforts.

The boat carrying over three dozen tourists, primarily from Punjab, hit a floating drum of a pontoon bridge and capsized near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan on Friday.

Most of the victims were from the Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana district.