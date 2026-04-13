Factory workers' protest over wage hike turns violent in Noida, commuters stranded

The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour. Long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

Similar protests were also reported from Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company unit. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9.