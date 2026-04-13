Centre asked us to consider discontinuing bonus for paddy: TN CM; Sitharaman hits back

He had not stated anything that was not in that letter. "Nor is there any need for me to," the CM stressed and added, "While you have stated in your tweet that it is up to the state governments to consider bonus above MSP to paddy farmers and nobody has taken away such rights, the letter sent to us clearly asked us - to review the existing bonus policy of the state government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy. If your current claim is true, will you place that letter in the public domain?"

Sitharaman argued that the letter was written with the intent for states to align their agricultural policies with broader national priorities and complement them. Alignment with such goals was not a burden on states; it was a shared responsibility that served farmers, consumers and the country as a whole, she said, and added, "Any attempt to portray it as an imposition or to deliberately misread its purpose is a distortion of the record."