Pope Leo says he does not fear Trump, citing Gospel as he pushes back in feud over Iran war

“I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: Blessed are the peacemakers,'” Leo said.

“I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that's possible”

Speaking to other reporters, he added: “I have no fear of the Trump administration.”

Trump delivered an extraordinary broadside against Leo on Sunday night, saying he didn't think the US-born global leader of the Catholic Church is “doing a very good job” and that “he's a very liberal person," while also suggesting the pontiff should “stop catering to the Radical Left”.

Flying back to Washington from Florida, Trump used a lengthy social media post to sharply criticise Leo, then kept it up after deplaning, in comments on the tarmac to reporters.