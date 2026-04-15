What are the top headlines of April 15, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (April 15, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) CBSE announces results for Class 10 board exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced results for Class 10 board exams, officials said.
2) Setback For Pawan Khera, Supreme Court Stays Telangana High Court's Transit Bail Order
In a setback to Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court order granting him one-week transit anticipatory bail in a case registered for levelling allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
3) High on ganja, sexual assaults college student at her home near Minjur
A group of youths, reportedly high on ganja, allegedly sexually assaulted a female college student at her residence near Minjur in Tiruvallur district, leading to protests outside the local police station.
4) PM holds roadshow in Nagercoil; EPS, Annamalai join
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a well-attended roadshow here in Kanyakumari district ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
5) UN nuclear chief urges strict Iran checks in any deal to end war
The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that “very detailed” measures to verify Iran's nuclear activities must be included in a potential US-Iran agreement to end their war in the Middle East.
6) At least 250 people missing, including Rohingya, Bangladeshis, after boat sinks in Andaman Sea
While details remained sketchy, Bangladesh Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Com. Sabbir Alam Suzan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that nine people, including three Rohingya and six Bangladeshis, were rescued on April 9.
7) Andhra police detain stand-up comedian Anudeep over remarks on Pawan Kalyan
Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala was detained by Andhra Pradesh police in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 14 over remarks made in a stand-up video on actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
8) Opposing constituency reclassification, CM Stalin calls for black flag protest against BJP’s proposed bill on Thursday
Black flags will be raised across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as a mark of protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin announced in a social media post on Wednesday, issuing a strong warning to the Union government.