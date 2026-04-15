SC stays Telangana HC order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar issued notice to Khera and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by the Assam government challenging the Telangana High Court order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam government, told the bench that Khera moving Telangana High Court for bail in a case registered in Assam was a "complete abuse of process" and this would be a case of "forum choosing".

The bench, while issuing notice on the plea, said that operation of the high court order would remain stayed.