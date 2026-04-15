At least 250 people missing, including Rohingya, Bangladeshis, after boat sinks in Andaman Sea

Suzan said the Bangladesh flag carrier M.T. Meghna Pride rescued the nine people when the crew found them floating at sea after the capsize.

When the boat sank and the status of any search Wednesday were unclear.

The UN high commissioner for refugees and the International Organisation for Migration in a joint statement said Tuesday that the trawler departed from Teknaf in the southern Bangladeshi district of Cox's Bazar carrying a large number of passengers to Malaysia.

Overcrowding, strong winds and rough seas caused the vessel to lose control and sink, the agencies said.