2026 TN elections | PM Modi holds impressive roadshow in TN, says DMK losing 'for sure'

NAGERCOIL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a well-attended roadshow here in support of NDA candidates for the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and asserted that the AIADMK-led alliance "will win for sure," while the ruling DMK will be shown the door in the hustings.
Joined by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, his predecessor K Annamalai and local BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Modi stood on top of a decorated vehicle and waved at and greeted the good number of people who had lined up on either side of the road here in Kanyakumari district.
People showered flower petals on the PM, who embarked on the near 1.5 km roadshow from Veppamoodu junction to Vadasery in this town, during the near one-hour event.
Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," rent the air, even as the party flags of NDA constituents-- AIADMK, BJP and AMMK, among others were displayed prominently all through the roadshow route. Classical dance performances were held by artistes.
During his engagement, the PM paid floral tributes to garlanded portraits of BR Ambedkar and late Dravidian stalwarts CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran (MGR), the latter being the founder of the AIADMK.
Later, in his brief interaction with the leaders who had accompanied him, besides NDA candidates from the region, he exuded confidence of the NDA emerging victorious in the April 23 Assembly elections.
"NDA is winning for sure, DMK is losing for sure and we have to vote for better Tamil Nadu, viksit (developed) Tamil Nadu," he said.
Among those present were BJP candidates MR Gandhi (Nagercoil MLA who has been fielded again), S Vijayadharani (Vilavancode) and AIADMK legislator Thalavai M Sundaram, whom the party has renominated from Kanyakumari Assembly segment.
Earlier, on completion of his roadshow, Modi got down from the vehicle and walked towards the waiting crowd and greeted the public from close quarters. He bowed down and greeted an elderly woman. He also shook hands with some overjoyed members of the audience, including women.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 4.