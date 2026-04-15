2026 TN elections | PM Modi holds impressive roadshow in TN, says DMK losing 'for sure'

Joined by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, his predecessor K Annamalai and local BJP leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Modi stood on top of a decorated vehicle and waved at and greeted the good number of people who had lined up on either side of the road here in Kanyakumari district.

People showered flower petals on the PM, who embarked on the near 1.5 km roadshow from Veppamoodu junction to Vadasery in this town, during the near one-hour event.

Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," rent the air, even as the party flags of NDA constituents-- AIADMK, BJP and AMMK, among others were displayed prominently all through the roadshow route. Classical dance performances were held by artistes.