Black flags to rise across Tamil Nadu on Thursday: CM Stalin warns Centre over delimitation move

Calling the move a “historic injustice” against southern States, Stalin said it would penalise regions like Tamil Nadu that have contributed significantly to India’s development and successfully implemented population control measures.

He alleged that the proposed exercise would tilt political representation in favour of northern States, undermining federal balance. “Is this the punishment for contributing to India’s progress?” he asked, expressing anger over what he termed an unfair approach towards southern States.“Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is seething with anger. The BJP is playing with fire,” Stalin said.