Black flags to rise across Tamil Nadu on Thursday: CM Stalin warns Centre over delimitation move

CHENNAI: Black flags will be raised across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as a mark of protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin announced in a social media post on Wednesday, issuing a strong warning to the Union government.
Calling the move a “historic injustice” against southern States, Stalin said it would penalise regions like Tamil Nadu that have contributed significantly to India’s development and successfully implemented population control measures.
He alleged that the proposed exercise would tilt political representation in favour of northern States, undermining federal balance. “Is this the punishment for contributing to India’s progress?” he asked, expressing anger over what he termed an unfair approach towards southern States.“Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is seething with anger. The BJP is playing with fire,” Stalin said.
He warned that if the Union government does not reconsider its stand, it would face serious political consequences.“As president of the DMK, and above all as a self-respecting Tamil, this is my stern warning,” he said, urging the Centre to withdraw what he described as a controversial and unjust proposal.