Andhra police detains stand-up comedian Anudeep over remarks on Pawan Kalyan

HYDERABAD: Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala was detained by Andhra Pradesh police in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 14 over remarks made in a stand-up video on actor and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Police from Kakinada district traced Anudeep to a park in Prayagraj around 7 pm and picked him up while he was with his father, sources said. He was later taken to a local police station and is being brought to Kakinada.
The case was registered at the Kakinada I Town police station based on a complaint by Jana Sena party functionary Bade Venkata Krishna. Police said the complaint alleged that the comedian targeted Pawan Kalyan and his family members using sarcasm and objectionable language.
Anudeep has been booked under provisions related to defamation, spreading false information, insulting the modesty of a woman, and publishing obscene content under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
Officials indicated that most of the charges are bailable and he may be released on station bail after formalities.
The issue stems from a recent stand-up video in which Anudeep made references to Pawan Kalyan’s personal life, including his marriages. The video also included remarks about actor Niharika Konidela, which drew criticism from Jana Sena supporters.
Supporters alleged that the jokes were inappropriate and targeted women, triggering strong backlash on social media.
In his response, Anudeep said the intention of the joke was to address the subject of divorce without stigma. He maintained that the segment emphasised that personal decisions should be respected.
The video also featured jokes on actors Ram Charan, Balakrishna and Jr NTR, which drew mixed reactions from fans.