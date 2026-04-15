Andhra police detains stand-up comedian Anudeep over remarks on Pawan Kalyan

Case registered in Kakinada

The case was registered at the Kakinada I Town police station based on a complaint by Jana Sena party functionary Bade Venkata Krishna. Police said the complaint alleged that the comedian targeted Pawan Kalyan and his family members using sarcasm and objectionable language.

Anudeep has been booked under provisions related to defamation, spreading false information, insulting the modesty of a woman, and publishing obscene content under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Officials indicated that most of the charges are bailable and he may be released on station bail after formalities.