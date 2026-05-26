What are the top headlines for today, May 26, 2026?

1. India, US sign critical minerals pact amid China supply chain concerns
India and the US on Tuesday firmed up a key framework for cooperation in ensuring steady supplies of critical minerals, a move that comes amid growing concerns over China's export controls on rare earth elements and strategic metals vital for global technology supply chains.
2. US military says it carried out 'self-defence' strikes in Iran
The US military said Monday that it carried out “self-defence” strikes in southern Iran, including on missile launch sites and boats placing mines, even as President Donald Trump said on social media that negotiations with Tehran were “proceeding nicely.”
3. Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon village kills 12
An Israeli airstrike on a village in eastern Lebanon killed 12 people, the country's state-run National News Agency said Tuesday.
4. Fourth AIADMK MLA from CVE Shanmugam camp resigns; Speaker accepts resignation
AIADMK MLA representing Ambasamudram constituency, Esakki Subaya, who belongs to the CVe Shanmugam faction, resigned from his post today. He is the fourth legislator to step down, following three MLAs who resigned yesterday.
5. Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on June 4 for Classes I-XII
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that all schools across the state will uniformly reopen for Classes 1 to 12 on June 4 for the 2026-27 academic year.
6. Nine-year-old Dalit girl allegedly gang-raped by two minors in UP's Ballia
A nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys from her village in the Haldi area of Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.
7. Red Fort blast accused used fake identity to procure explosive chemicals: NIA
The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe has found that the key accused in the Delhi Red Fort car blast case used a fake identity to procure off-the-shelf chemicals for manufacturing explosives, official sources said on Tuesday.
8. 4 dead, 5 children injured in Belgium train-school bus collision
A crash between a bus and a train travelling at high speed in northern Belgium killed four people, including two children, and injured five other children, prosecutors said Tuesday.
9. Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine amid warning of major strikes on Kyiv
Russia fired more than 100 drones and two ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Tuesday, as the country's foreign ministry noted that Moscow's recent threat to hit Kyiv especially hard from the air brought nothing new.
10. Centre has constituted high-level committee on ‘unnatural’ demographic change, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Centre has constituted a high-level committee under retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar to assess demographic changes across India due to "illegal immigration and other unnatural causes".
11. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa win Armageddon tie-breaks at Norway Chess
D Gukesh emerged victorious after a bruising, nerve-jangling marathon battle against Vincent Keymer, and R Praggnanandhaa outplayed Alireza Firouzja but world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen suffered a rare opening-round defeat at Norway Chess, which began amid towering bookshelves at the historic Deichman Bjorvika public library here.
12. Twisha Sharma case handed to CBI on family's request, says MP DGP
Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana on Tuesday asserted that the state police followed established rules and procedures while investigating the alleged dowry death of former model Twisha Sharma, and said that they voluntarily recommended the CBI probe based on her family's request.