Twisha Sharma death: Police followed due process, handed probe to CBI on family's request, says DGP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday re-registered an FIR against Twisha's lawyer husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh, as per procedure.

The probe agency has invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.