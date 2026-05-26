Red Fort car blast: Umer-un-Nabi used fake identity to procure chemicals for making explosives, says NIA

The prime accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car and died in the blast, researched offline and online resources related to various chemicals and had set up a makeshift lab in his flat at Al Falah University in Faridabad for carrying out experiments with the objective of manufacturing a prototype explosive material, the sources said.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA sleuths got hold of a delivery challan dated September 25, 2024, from a small Mumbai trader that cracked open the supply chain for procuring materials needed for making explosives.