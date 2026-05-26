US military says it carried out 'self-defence' strikes in Iran, including on missile launch sites

The strikes were done “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” but the military was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Capt Tim Hawkins, the spokesman for the US military's Central Command, said in a statement.Further details were not immediately available, including more specifics on the threats from Iran and what this means for negotiations.

There was no official response from Iran, which had sent its parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf to Qatar for negotiations over the possible deal with the USQatar, which faced intense attacks from Iran during the war, holds billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds.