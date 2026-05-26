4 dead, 5 hurt in crash between train and school bus, Belgian officials say

The injured children were taken to the hospital in a serious condition, spokeswoman Lisa De Wilde said at a news conference. The accident happened at a level crossing during the morning rush hour near the town of Buggenhout, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of the capital, Brussels.

De Wilde said that the dead included the driver of the minibus and an escort as well as two children. She said that the cause of the accident had not been established. Investigators are questioning witnesses and checking for images from cameras mounted nearby.

“What we do know is that the barrier was closed and the red light was on,” she said.