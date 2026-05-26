Fourth AIADMK MLA from CVe Shanmugham camp resigns; speaker accepts handwritten resignation

Speaking to reporters, Speaker JCD Prabhakar (Speaker) said it is an MLA’s own decision to resign from his post, and therefore he has accepted the resignations in accordance with the law. The Speaker also stated that the letter submitted by the EPS faction seeking action against MLAs under the anti-defection law is still under his consideration, and he will take the right decision at an appropriate time.

Amid these developments, both the EPS camp and the CVE Shanmugam (CVE) camp held meetings to discuss further steps.

It is expected that another set of MLAs from the CVE camp will resign from their posts and join the TVK soon.