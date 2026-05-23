What are the top headlines for today, May 23, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (May 23, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Petrol, diesel, CNG prices hiked again; rates jump nearly Rs 5/litre in 10 days
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 87-91 paise per litre on Saturday, taking the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates to nearly Rs 5 a litre in under 10 days as state-owned firms passed on soaring international oil prices.
2. Minor girl brutally killed in TN; CM Vijay orders detailed probe, oppn slams govt
A 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore's Sulur was brutally killed, leading to shock and outrage across the state with the government promising strict action on Saturday following opposition uproar.
3. Raghav Chadha appointed chairman of RS Committee on Petitions
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who switched from the AAP to the BJP recently has been appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Upper House.
4. 'Crackdown' on CJP, access to all accounts lost, says founder Abhijeet Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged a crackdown on the satirical digital outfit, saying it does not have access to any of its social media accounts following a series of takedowns and hacking incidents.
5. Centre publishes draft rules for VB-G RAM G, invites feedback
The Centre on Saturday published draft rules under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) for public consultation, following the notification of the law's implementation across all states and Union Territories from July 1.
6. NEET-UG paper leak fallout: Latur administration orders crackdown on illegal classes and infra
Latur's connection to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and subsequent investigation by the CBI has prompted the district administration to order a crackdown on illegal coaching classes, some of them operating from industrial units, and related infrastructure.
7. Twisha Sharma death case: Cops yet to reach out to me for recording my statement, says mom-in-law
Former judge Giribala Singh, booked for the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, allegedly due to dowry harassment, said on Saturday that she would be happy to record her statement, but Bhopal Police have not reached out to her.
8. Probe ordered into Tiruchy nursing student’s death amid negligence allegations
The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of a nursing student at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), connected to the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, following allegations that she died due to medical negligence during treatment for a nasal blockage condition.
9. IndianOil says no nationwide fuel shortage; supply issues at some outlets 'highly localised'
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, on Saturday said there was no overall shortage of petrol and diesel in the country and described fuel outages reported at some retail outlets as "highly localised" and temporary, caused by regional demand-supply mismatches and shifting sales patterns.