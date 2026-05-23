'Crackdown' on CJP, access to all accounts lost, says founder Abhijeet Dipke

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged a crackdown on the satirical digital outfit, saying it does not have access to any of its social media accounts following a series of takedowns and hacking incidents.

In a post on X, he claimed his personal Instagram account has also been hacked.

This comes a day two days after the CJP's account on X was withheld in India and Dipke created a new one.