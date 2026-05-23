Minor girl brutally killed in Coimbatore; CM Vijay orders detailed probe, oppn slams govt

Terming the incident as "horrific," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said two persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident and that the police were directed to conduct a detailed and expeditious probe into the killing.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami among others sought justice in the matter.

On his official 'X' handle, Vijay said, "I have directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident and take all necessary actions to file the chargesheet immediately." He expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.