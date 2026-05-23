Probe ordered into Tiruchy nursing student’s death amid negligence allegations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of a nursing student at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), connected to the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, following allegations that she died due to medical negligence during treatment for a nasal blockage condition.
The incident triggered protests by fellow nursing students and the victim’s relatives, who accused the hospital administration of providing improper treatment and demanded action against those responsible. The protest drew attention to the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and intensified pressure on the Health Department to initiate an independent inquiry.
Acting on instructions from the Additional Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Director of Medical Education and Research, the government constituted a special inquiry committee led by Dr N Basker, Medical Superintendent of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai.
The panel comprises Dr M Bharathi Mohan, Professor of ENT, Dr P Shanmugasundaram, Professor of Anaesthesia, and Dr N Jayaprakash, Professor of Medicine, all attached to the Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
According to the official order, the committee has been directed to immediately visit the K A P Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and conduct a detailed inquiry into the treatment administered to the student and the sequence of events that allegedly led to the adverse medical outcome.
Senior health department officials said the findings of the committee would form the basis for further action, if any lapses in medical procedure or protocol were established.