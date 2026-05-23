Probe ordered into Tiruchy nursing student’s death amid negligence allegations

The panel comprises Dr M Bharathi Mohan, Professor of ENT, Dr P Shanmugasundaram, Professor of Anaesthesia, and Dr N Jayaprakash, Professor of Medicine, all attached to the Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

According to the official order, the committee has been directed to immediately visit the K A P Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy and conduct a detailed inquiry into the treatment administered to the student and the sequence of events that allegedly led to the adverse medical outcome.

Senior health department officials said the findings of the committee would form the basis for further action, if any lapses in medical procedure or protocol were established.