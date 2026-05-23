IndianOil says no nationwide fuel shortage; supply issues at some outlets 'highly localised'

In a statement, IOC said it "wishes to reassure customers and the general public that there is no overall shortage of petrol and diesel in the country. The current situation being witnessed at certain retail outlets is highly localised and temporary in nature, arising due to local demand-supply imbalances and redistribution of sales patterns in select areas".

It said only a "very small number" of outlets in its network of more than 42,000 fuel stations had witnessed supply disruptions, while stocks and supplies at the majority of pumps remained normal and adequate.

The higher demand being witnessed at some locations is attributable to "seasonal increase in diesel demand during the ongoing harvesting period, temporary shift of customers from certain private retail outlets, owing to relatively higher retail prices at some private pumps, and increased migration of institutional and commercial demand to PSU retail outlets, as bulk and institutional supplies are currently priced significantly higher in line with prevailing international market prices".