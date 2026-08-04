DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today,August 04, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 04, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested for ‘double-meaning’ remark on actor Trisha, to be released after inquiry
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken for questioning by the police from his Neelankarai residence on Tuesday (August 4) in connection with a case registered against him over his purportedly derogatory remarks against actor Trisha while attacking Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. His destination was not immediately disclosed.
2.Stalin slams TVK govt over Udhayanidhi's arrest, warns 'arrogance leads to destruction'
DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday accused the TVK-led government of diverting public attention from the Cauvery river water issue by arresting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin. He alleged that the government had invoked non-bailable sections to intimidate the Opposition leader.
3.Heavy rains lash Kerala; IMD issues red alert in 8 districts
4.Air India Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly loses 300 ft altitude in mid-air turbulence; 15 injured
An Air India flight from Phuket to the national capital faced mid-air turbulence and the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude on Tuesday morning, leaving at least 15 people onboard injured, including one cabin crew member who suffered severe injuries, according to officials.
5.NEET-PG cut-off row: Panel formed for internal audit of admission system, Centre tells SC
The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has constituted a high-powered committee headed by the director general of health services (DGHS) to formulate a mechanism for conducting a comprehensive audit of the existing system of admission through the NEET-PG examination.
6.Sudanese army drone strike hits Darfur civil court, killing at least 35, rights group says
At least 35 people were killed in a Sudanese army drone strike on a civil court in Sudan's Darfur region, a rights group said.
7.Cargo ship reports being struck in Strait of Hormuz as US, Iran claims about talks diverge
A British maritime monitoring agency said a cargo ship reported being hit by a projectile overnight off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States and Iran made opposing claims about whether they were holding talks.
8.SC issues nationwide directions to tackle digital fraud, asks RBI to circulate SOP on mule accounts
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Reserve Bank of India to prepare and circulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with bank accounts linked to cyber frauds, including mule accounts.
9. US: 25 Democratic states move court against Trump's forced-labour tariffs
10. Testing privacy-protective ways for users to confirm age to comply with laws like DPDP: WhatsApp
WhatsApp is testing new ways for users in India to confirm their age as it prepares to comply with upcoming legal requirements, including those related to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, the Meta-owned messaging platform said on Tuesday.