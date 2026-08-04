Air India Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly loses 300 ft altitude in mid-air turbulence; 15 injured

"Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXO Operating flight AI2379 (Phuket-Delhi) experienced loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude during the flight.

"Pilot In Command reported a severe injury to one cabin crew member, injury to another and minor injuries to a few passengers due to a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet altitude," a senior DGCA official told PTI.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the flight experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have disembarked.

"There has been no report of serious injuries. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel," the spokesperson said in a statement issued at around 1.30 pm.

The DGCA official said the matter was being investigated.

The airline's spokesperson also said the airline was providing all necessary support to those affected and cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation.

It is a usual standard operating procedure for pilots to inform passengers about possible turbulence, especially when there is bad weather. However, mid-air turbulence resulting in injuries to passengers and cabin crew is rare.