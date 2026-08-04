Udhayanidhi booked over remarks on Vijay, Trisha; taken for questioning, DMK moves Madras HC

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken for questioning by the police from his Neelankarai residence on Tuesday (August 4) in connection with a case registered against him over his purportedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and a female actor. His destination was not immediately disclosed.
Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur police registered a case against the DMK Youth Wing Secretary under six sections, including provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, over the controversial remarks he made during a public meeting in Thanjavur yesterday, according to a Daily Thanthi report. Soon after, the DMK moved the Madras High Court seeking protection from his arrest.
A police team from Thanjavur, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alagesan, had arrived at Udhayanidhi's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, to brief him about the case.
As news of the police visit spread, DMK workers gathered outside the Chepauk MLA's residence and raised slogans against the ruling government, prompting heavy police deployment and heightened security. Senior DMK leaders K N Nehru, Ma Subramanian, members of the party's legal wing and Udhayanidhi's brother-in-law V Sabareesan also reached the spot.
After Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj arrived, the protesters were dispersed. Udhayanidhi was then briefed on the case and taken from his residence in a police vehicle.
The case stems from a DMK protest held outside the Panagal Building in Thanjavur on Monday (August 3), where Udhayanidhi criticised the TVK government over Cauvery water rights, the proposed Mekedatu dam, and the waiver of farm loans .
During the speech, he said the rivers in the Cauvery Delta had dried up and questioned whether such a situation would have arisen had former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi been in office. He later made controversial remarks against Chief Minister Vijay after the crowd chanted actor Trisha's name, drawing widespread criticism over the purportedly derogatory comments.
The complaint was lodged by the TVK women's wing in Thanjavur, following which the police registered a case against Udhayanidhi under six sections, including provisions of the IT Act.
The TVK women's wing has also reportedly organised protests across several districts, including Erode, on Tuesday condemning Udhayanidhi's remarks and demanding appropriate legal action against him.
TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar has also submitted a petition to the National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that Udhayanidhi made defamatory, objectifying and sexually suggestive remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and a woman actor.
The petition urged the Commission to take cognisance of the speech, direct the police to initiate legal action, and seek an explanation and an unconditional public apology from Udhayanidhi.
(With inputs from Bureau)