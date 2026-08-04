Udhayanidhi booked over remarks on Vijay, Trisha; taken for questioning, DMK moves Madras HC

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was taken for questioning by the police from his Neelankarai residence on Tuesday (August 4) in connection with a case registered against him over his purportedly derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and a female actor. His destination was not immediately disclosed.

Earlier in the day, the Thanjavur police registered a case against the DMK Youth Wing Secretary under six sections, including provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, over the controversial remarks he made during a public meeting in Thanjavur yesterday, according to a Daily Thanthi report. Soon after, the DMK moved the Madras High Court seeking protection from his arrest.