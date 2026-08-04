TVK moves NCW against Udhayanidhi over remarks on CM Vijay, Trisha

TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar submitted a representation to the NCW alleging that Udhayanidhi made objectifying and sexually suggestive remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and a woman actor. The petition sought the Commission’s intervention, urging it to take cognisance of the speech, seek an explanation and unconditional public apology, and recommend legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged obscenity and outraging the modesty of women.

Aadhav, Anand, Rajmohan condemn Udhayanidhi

Leading the political offensive, Minister Aadhav Arjuna accused Udhayanidhi of disgracing the legacy of DMK founder C N Annadurai through obscene language and double entendres.

“He has neither upheld the dignity expected of the Leader of the Opposition nor displayed basic human decency. His speech reflected a distorted attitude towards women and is unacceptable in public life. Women of Tamil Nadu will reject such politics,” Aadhav said in a statement.