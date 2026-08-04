TVK moves NCW against Udhayanidhi over remarks on CM Vijay, Trisha

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Tuesday (August 4) stepped up its attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial remarks at a public meeting in Thanjavur, with senior ministers accusing him of lowering the standards of public discourse and the party petitioning the National Commission for Women (NCW) for action.
During a speech at a DMK-led agitation yesterday, the LoP made controversial remarks against Chief Minister Vijay after the crowd chanted actor Trisha's name, drawing widespread criticism over the purportedly derogatory comments.
TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar submitted a representation to the NCW alleging that Udhayanidhi made objectifying and sexually suggestive remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and a woman actor. The petition sought the Commission’s intervention, urging it to take cognisance of the speech, seek an explanation and unconditional public apology, and recommend legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged obscenity and outraging the modesty of women.
Leading the political offensive, Minister Aadhav Arjuna accused Udhayanidhi of disgracing the legacy of DMK founder C N Annadurai through obscene language and double entendres.
“He has neither upheld the dignity expected of the Leader of the Opposition nor displayed basic human decency. His speech reflected a distorted attitude towards women and is unacceptable in public life. Women of Tamil Nadu will reject such politics,” Aadhav said in a statement.
Minister N Anand said Udhayanidhi had failed to appreciate the dignity attached to constitutional offices despite belonging to a family that had produced two Chief Ministers.
“The people are watching those who have crossed the limits of decency. Public life demands restraint, responsibility and respect for institutions,” he said.
Minister Rajmohan said public representatives must recognise the influence of their words on society.
“Women today excel in every field, from education and science to governance and sports. Any remark that demeans their dignity is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation,” he said.