NEET-PG cut-off row: Panel formed for internal audit of admission system, Centre tells SC

The bench recorded the submission of Bhati and gave eight weeks to the panel to file its report.

"We will actively discuss the issue once the report comes in," the bench said.

It said the panel may co-opt members from National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH).

Earlier, the top court said it would examine whether the sharp reduction in the qualifying marks for NEET-PG 2025-26 affects the standard of postgraduate medical education.

The top court had said that although the Union was justified in stating that NEET-PG was not an entry into MBBS and that candidates are already doctors, the court would still like to consider the effect of reducing the cut-off.

Pleas have been filed in the apex court by social worker Harisharan Devgan, Dr Saurav Kumar, Dr Lakshya Mittal and Dr Akash Soni claiming that the cut-off reduction violates Articles 14 and 21.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand and advocate Satyam Singh Rajput appeared for Devgan in the matter.

The petitioners have challenged the January 13 notice issued by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), by which the minimum qualifying percentile cut-off for counselling of the third round of NEET-PG 2025-2026 was reduced.

The director general of health services of the Union health ministry, in its affidavit filed in the matter, had said that the challenge by petitioners pertains to an academic and policy determination taken by competent statutory authorities under the National Medical Commission Act 2019 in public interest and within the domain of expert regulation.