Stalin condemns Udhayanidhi's arrest, accuses govt of diverting Cauvery issue

In a statement, Stalin said the government had failed to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery dispute and had resorted to the arrest of Udhayanidhi to shift the focus from the issue.

"The TVK-led government believes that the Leader of the Opposition, who enjoys Cabinet rank, should not be present in the Assembly during the presentation of the Budget on Wednesday," Stalin alleged.

Questioning the manner of the arrest, Stalin asked why the police had travelled to Thanjavur to arrest Udhayanidhi when they could have questioned him in Chennai.

"If the police wanted to investigate him, they could have done so in Chennai. Why did they have to go to Thanjavur? Why were non-bailable sections invoked against him?" Stalin asked.