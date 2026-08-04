Madras HC directs police to release Udhayanidhi on station bail after questioning

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Thanjavur police to release Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail after questioning, recording the State’s submission that it had no intention of seeking his judicial remand in the case registered over his alleged objectionable speech on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing for the Thanjavur police before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, submitted that Udhayanidhi had been arrested and taken to Thanjavur, but that the police did not intend to remand him to judicial custody. He informed the court that the police only intended to question him and release him on station bail.
The Advocate General further submitted that the State’s intention was only to protect the interests of women.
The court observed that since the petition was one for anticipatory bail, it would not be maintainable after the arrest. However, the court added that, considering the materials placed before it, it could even grant bail.
Recording the submissions of the Advocate General, the court directed the police to question Udhayanidhi and release him on station bail on the same day.
The FIR stems from an allegedly objectionable speech delivered by the Leader of the Opposition at a DMK public meeting held in Thanjavur on August 3 in connection with the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. Based on the complaint, the Thanjavur East Police registered a case against Udhayanidhi Stalin under Sections 196, 192, 352, 79, 296(b), 61 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, and arrested him.
Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Madras High Court. In his plea, he submitted that his August 3, 2026 speech was a political speech on the Cauvery water issue, protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, and that his remark referred only to the Cauvery dispute. He denied making any derogatory or indecent remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan or CM Vijay, or using any word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman, alleging that his speech had been taken out of context for political purposes.
He further contended that the case was politically motivated and intended to silence him as the Leader of the Opposition ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Budget Session. He therefore sought anticipatory bail in connection with the case under investigation by the respondent police.