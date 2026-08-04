Madras HC directs police to release Udhayanidhi on station bail after questioning

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing for the Thanjavur police before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, submitted that Udhayanidhi had been arrested and taken to Thanjavur, but that the police did not intend to remand him to judicial custody. He informed the court that the police only intended to question him and release him on station bail.

The Advocate General further submitted that the State’s intention was only to protect the interests of women.

The court observed that since the petition was one for anticipatory bail, it would not be maintainable after the arrest. However, the court added that, considering the materials placed before it, it could even grant bail.