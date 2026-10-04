DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 4, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (October 4, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
Vijay holds roadshow in Dharapuram assembly constituency
FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for involving child in Dharapuram campaign
Tiruppur district police have registered a case against Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly involving a child in an election campaign and making the child speak in a manner insulting to the Chief Minister.
Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.2 crore seized at Chennai airport
Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.2 crore was seized from a passenger at the Chennai International Airport here, the Customs department said on Sunday.
Honour killing: UP court awards life term to father, brother for killing teen, lover
A court here has sentenced a father and his son to life imprisonment for killing a young couple nearly three years ago, an official said on Sunday.
Man dies, another injured in machete attack after drunken brawl in Kerala; two from Nagapattinam held
A 40-year-old man died and another sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked with a machete following an argument among a group of men consuming liquor at Pulpally here, police said on Sunday.
Netanyahu calls Indian pilot Machchhar 'hero of entire world’; invites him, Modi to Israel's I-Day event
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Indian pilot Smit Machchhar a "hero of the entire world” for foiling an alleged attempt by the co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight, as he spoke with him over the phone.
Germany's Merz visits Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv Sunday in a show of support as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Indian Navy Sailor held for leaking classified defense data to female Pakistani operative
An Indian Navy sailor accused of "transmitting" classified maritime intelligence to a Pakistani operative was arrested, officials said on Sunday (October 4).
Verstappen beats Antonelli to win F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia as Russell retires
Max Verstappen took his first win of the year but a retirement for George Russell handed a huge title boost to Kimi Antonelli at Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday.
Pranavi holds nerve to script history with Asiad golf gold, India take team silver
Pranavi Urs on Saturday became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, overcoming the fatigue of a sleepless night to maintain a slender one-stroke lead that also helped the country claim the team silver and round off its best show at the event in 44 years.
Sabalenka knocked out of China Open in straight sets by Nikola Bartunkova
Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka was bundled out in the third round of the China Open in straight sets by the Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova on Sunday.