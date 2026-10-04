DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 4, 2026?

Vijay holds roadshow in Dharapuram assembly constituency

FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin for involving child in Dharapuram campaign

Tiruppur district police have registered a case against Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly involving a child in an election campaign and making the child speak in a manner insulting to the Chief Minister.

Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.2 crore seized at Chennai airport

Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.2 crore was seized from a passenger at the Chennai International Airport here, the Customs department said on Sunday.

Honour killing: UP court awards life term to father, brother for killing teen, lover

A court here has sentenced a father and his son to life imprisonment for killing a young couple nearly three years ago, an official said on Sunday.

Man dies, another injured in machete attack after drunken brawl in Kerala; two from Nagapattinam held

A 40-year-old man died and another sustained serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked with a machete following an argument among a group of men consuming liquor at Pulpally here, police said on Sunday.

Netanyahu calls Indian pilot Machchhar 'hero of entire world’; invites him, Modi to Israel's I-Day event

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Indian pilot Smit Machchhar a "hero of the entire world” for foiling an alleged attempt by the co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight, as he spoke with him over the phone.