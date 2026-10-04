Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.2 crore seized at Chennai airport

Based on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Chennai Customs intercepted a male passenger, who had arrived at the airport from Bangkok on October 2, K M Guru Rajesh, Joint Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport here said in a release.

Accordingly, the passenger attempted to exit through the Green Channel without making any declaration to Customs.

Upon detailed examination of his checked-in baggage, 26 transparent airtight packets containing dried greenish-brown flowering and fruiting tops of a plant,suspected to be high-grade hydroponically cultivated Cannabis (Ganja), were recovered.