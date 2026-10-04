Netanyahu calls Indian pilot Machchhar 'hero of entire world’; invites him, Modi to Israel's I-Day event

"My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft and something was not right. But then after that, the blows kept coming one after the other, and that's when I realised that it's not the aircraft, it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me," Machchhar said.

“I did try to stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing. And I was completely blurred out,” he said.

Machchhar said he then realised that the aircraft was “sharply going down” and that his memory of the incident remained “in bits and pieces”.

He said he managed to open the cockpit door once, but the co-pilot shut it again, leaving him on the cockpit floor as he heard the aircraft and “people screaming”. “I had that one last fight left in me that, you know, call it personal or call it for people. But let's say I did it, that if I don't do it, I'm going to die,” he said.

“And that's when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened the door. And thankfully, people were waiting to bounce back. [They] took over the control, and the rest is what you know, sir,” Machchhar added.