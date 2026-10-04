Pranavi holds nerve to script history with Asiad golf gold, India take team silver

The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack. The silver went to China's Yin Ruoning (67) and bronze was taken by Singapore's Shannon Tan (68) following a playoff after both ended with overall scores of 266 in what was a tense finish for the top three.

"I like being the first to do things. People will come along to do more but the first will always be the first," a jubilant Pranavi said after the historic triumph.

Pranavi's performance, that included birdies on the 6th, 10th and 13th holes in the final round, also became a crucial factor in fetching India the team silver with other members being Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round).

Pranavi later admitted that she could not sleep last night and was nervous at the start of the final day.

"My boyfriend (golfer Karandeep Kochhar) couldn't sleep. My cousin sister Vidhatri couldn't sleep. They all called me. They're like, 'we couldn't sleep. Could you sleep?' I was like, 'nope'. So none of us slept last night. So yeah, I just can't wait to get on a video call with them," she quipped.