Honour killing: UP court awards life term to father, brother for killing teen, lover

According to Shukla, Kriparam had found his 18-year-old daughter Aarti Chaurasia in a compromising position with 19-year-old Satish Chaurasia, a fellow villager, at their home on the night of August 21, 2023.

He then summoned his son Raghavram and the two allegedly beat Satish to death. Aarti, who had rushed to save Satish, was also killed, he said.

Satish's body was dumped in a nearby sugarcane field and recovered by police the next morning around 8 am based on information provided by villagers.



During the investigation, police found that Aarti's body had been taken to Ayodhya, about 60 km away, and buried near a cremation ground on the banks of the Saryu River.



Police arrested the two accused on August 23, 2023, and sent them to jail.

The investigation revealed that Aarti had been in a relationship with Satish for about two years and wanted to marry him, but her family opposed the relationship, Shukla said.