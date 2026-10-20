DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 20, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 20, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) India’s first pilot dengue vaccination drive launched in Tamil Nadu
2) TN govt sanctions Rs 100 Cr for Vetri 150 scheme, extends rural job guarantee to 150 days for vulnerable households
The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for its Vetri 150 scheme, providing an additional 25 days of wage employment to specified vulnerable rural households that complete the 125-day entitlement under the Centre’s VB-G RAM G scheme.
3) NTK's Dharapuram bypoll candidate Karthika arrested for road blockade during Vijay’s campaign
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Karthika, who contested the Dharapuram Assembly by-election, was arrested by police on Tuesday (October 20) in connection with a protest held during the election campaign.
4) TN government prescribes separate qualifying marks for disabled candidates in judicial recruitment
The Tamil Nadu government has amended the State Judicial Service recruitment rules to prescribe separate qualifying marks for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) applying for direct recruitment to District Judge (Entry Level) and Civil Judge posts.
5) Police summon DMK councillor over remarks against CM Vijay
Police have issued a summons to DMK Ward 95 councillor Sudha Deenadayalan for making derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during a party event in Chennai.
6) CM Vijay congratulates TN skaters on World Skate Games medals, Para Asian Games champions; announces cash rewards
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu speed skaters Anandkumar Velkumar, Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva for winning medals at the World Skate Games 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
7) India-New Zealand trade pact kicks in
The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed on April 27, came into effect on Tuesday, providing duty-free access to a range of Indian goods, including products from labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather.
8) Indian paddlers win 5 bronze medals in Asian Para Games TT
Ravi Baby Sahana and Prachi Pandey scripted history by becoming India's first para table tennis players to make the podium in the standing category at the Asian Para Games, as the country secured four bronze medals here on Tuesday.
9) Swimmers Himanshu, Niranjan bag bronze medals in Asian Para Games
Indian swimmers Himanshu Nandal and Niranjan Mukundan added two bronze medals to the country's tally with podium finishes in their respective events at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.
10) Nishad Kumar bags second gold, becomes third Indian to do so in single Asian Para Games
Nishad Kumar on Tuesday became the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games as he clinched the top spot in men's high jump T47 event with a Games record here.
11) Death toll rises to 73 in Houthi strike on Yemen training camp in deadliest attack in months
The death toll from a Houthi missile strike on a government military camp in southern Yemen rose to 73 people, all new recruits, making it the deadliest strike since fighting in the country began escalating three months ago, a senior Yemeni government official said Tuesday.
12) Russian missile and drone blitz kills 4 in Ukraine as Zelenskyy seeks help in Norway
Russia unleashed another missile and drone blitz of civilian areas in Ukraine, killing at least four people, officials said Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scrambled to ensure more American and European help during a visit to Norway.