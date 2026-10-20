CM Vijay congratulates TN skaters on World Skate Games medals

In a post on X, the CM extended his heartfelt congratulations to Anandkumar, who won gold in the senior men's marathon, and to Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva, who won bronze in the junior women's 3,000 m relay race.

He said their achievements would provide encouragement and inspiration to the younger generation aspiring to excel in sports.

Anandkumar has won a bronze medal in the 500 m category and a silver medal in the 1,000 m category at the Games before clinching gold in the senior men's 42 km marathon on October 18.