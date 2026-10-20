India-New Zealand trade pact kicks in

It is the seventh trade pact to come into force in the last five years.

The others are agreements with the UAE, Mauritius, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc, the UK, Oman and Australia.

Signed on April 27, 2026, the agreement follows negotiations launched in 2010, stalled in 2015 and revived in March 2025. The pact becomes India's 17th operational FTA.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said "As of today, our historic Free Trade Agreement with India is in effect. Working closely with Prime Minister @narendramodi, we've delivered a deal that will help grow both of our economies".

He said that from Tuesday, Kiwi businesses can reach over a billion more customers with significantly reduced tariffs.