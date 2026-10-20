NTK's Dharapuram bypoll candidate Karthika arrested for road blockade during Vijay’s campaign

NTK candidate Karthika booked over protest during CM Vijay's roadshow

During the Dharapuram bypoll campaign, NTK members attempted to campaign near the Veerachimangalam junction. However, police denied permission, citing Chief Minister Vijay's scheduled roadshow along the same route.

Opposing the restriction, Karthika and other NTK members argued with police, accusing them of acting in favour of the ruling party and deliberately preventing their campaign.

The party members then staged a road blockade in protest.

Police subsequently registered a case against Karthika under three sections for allegedly blocking the road designated for the Chief Minister's convoy and surrounding the police station.