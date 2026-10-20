Police summon DMK councillor over remarks against CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Police have issued a summons to DMK Ward 95 councillor Sudha Deenadayalan for making derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during a party event in Chennai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, based on a complaint filed by TVK functionary Udhayakumar, police registered a case on Monday (October 19) against the councillor and the event organiser under three sections. The councillor has been asked to appear for questioning.
The incident took place during the DMK's Mupperum Vizha held at Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai on Sunday (October 18). Chennai Mayor Priya and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among those who attended the event.
During her speech, Sudha Deenadayalan, a DMK women's wing functionary, made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay.
Kanimozhi, who was present at the event, objected to the remarks and criticised the DMK functionary on the same stage.
Meanwhile, Public Works Minister and TVK functionary Aadhav Arjuna criticised the DMK in a post on X, accusing the party of turning political platforms into spaces for personal attacks.
He said political platforms during Periyar's time served as places to teach rational thinking, while under CN Annadurai, they helped people develop political awareness.
However, he alleged that after Annadurai, DMK platforms had become places for personal attacks.
He further claimed that under MK Stalin's leadership, the party's political meetings had increasingly become platforms for offensive language, personal criticism and defamatory remarks.