Police summon DMK councillor over remarks against CM Vijay

DMK councillor's remarks against CM Vijay draw Kanimozhi's criticism

The incident took place during the DMK's Mupperum Vizha held at Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai on Sunday (October 18). Chennai Mayor Priya and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among those who attended the event.

During her speech, Sudha Deenadayalan, a DMK women's wing functionary, made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Vijay.

Kanimozhi, who was present at the event, objected to the remarks and criticised the DMK functionary on the same stage.