TN Government prescribes separate qualifying marks for disabled candidates in judicial recruitment

The amendment was issued through Government Order by the Home (Courts-I) Department, following Supreme Court directions in 2024 and recommendations from the Madras High Court.

The order amends the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service (Cadre and Recruitment) Rules, 2007. The proposed amendments were approved by the Full Court of the Madras High Court.

Under the revised criteria for District Judge (Entry Level) recruitment, PwBD candidates must secure at least 30 per cent of the marks in each paper. The minimum qualifying mark is 35 per cent for candidates belonging to the Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims and Most Backward Classes/Denotified Communities, and 40 per cent for candidates in the other category.