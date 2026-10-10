DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 10, 2026?

1. Anti-CEC protest in Delhi: Nearly 500 detained, including Pinarayi, Mamata, Dipke and Neha

The national capital was turned into a fortress on Saturday as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar, while the Opposition denounced the situation as "worse than the Emergency."

2. Anti-CEC protest: Chennai protestors detained amid nationwide crackdown

As protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in New Delhi were met with a police crackdown on Saturday (October 10), Chennai Police also detained protesters at Besant Nagar and members of student and youth organisations marching towards the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

3. Rahul Gandhi meets CM Vijay, hosts student meet in Chennai

4. Student protesters detained while attempting to march towards EC office in Bengaluru

5. NIA to probe mid-air cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight

6. 3 killed in fresh violence in strife-hit Manipur

Three people were killed in fresh clashes between armed groups in Manipur's Kamjong and Ukhrul districts, officials said on Saturday.

7. Elon Musk shares reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to BJP

Elon Musk on Saturday continued his extraordinary swipes at Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani, sharing screenshots of media reports that alleged Reliance-funded firm helped boost BJP campaigns on social media and a Reliance-linked company made large political donations to the ruling party.