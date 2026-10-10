DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 10, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 10, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Anti-CEC protest in Delhi: Nearly 500 detained, including Pinarayi, Mamata, Dipke and Neha
The national capital was turned into a fortress on Saturday as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar, while the Opposition denounced the situation as "worse than the Emergency."
2. Anti-CEC protest: Chennai protestors detained amid nationwide crackdown
As protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in New Delhi were met with a police crackdown on Saturday (October 10), Chennai Police also detained protesters at Besant Nagar and members of student and youth organisations marching towards the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.
3. Rahul Gandhi meets CM Vijay, hosts student meet in Chennai
4. Student protesters detained while attempting to march towards EC office in Bengaluru
5. NIA to probe mid-air cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight
6. 3 killed in fresh violence in strife-hit Manipur
Three people were killed in fresh clashes between armed groups in Manipur's Kamjong and Ukhrul districts, officials said on Saturday.
7. Elon Musk shares reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to BJP
Elon Musk on Saturday continued his extraordinary swipes at Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani, sharing screenshots of media reports that alleged Reliance-funded firm helped boost BJP campaigns on social media and a Reliance-linked company made large political donations to the ruling party.
8. Nuclear weapons must not be treated as 'routine instruments of statecraft': India slams Pak at UN
India hits out at Pakistan at the UN, saying nuclear weapons must not be treated as "routine instruments of statecraft", asserting that New Delhi will "not bow" to nuclear blackmail.
9. RBI announces special dollar window for 3 public sector OMCs
The Reserve Bank on Saturday announced a special window to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).
10. Russian attacks kill 11 in Ukraine after Trump strikes diesel deal with Putin
Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel that Kyiv warned would help bankroll Moscow's war in Ukraine.
11. Lebanon welcomes Trump's move to lift 41-year US flight ban
Lebanon also welcomed the lifting of a decades-long flight ban with the United States.
12. Drone strike kills at least 40 people in Sudan, rights group says
A drone strike in Sudan killed dozens of people, including children, said a rights group.