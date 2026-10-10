Russian attacks kill 12 in Ukraine after Trump strikes diesel deal with Putin

Three children were among those killed when Russian aerial bombs hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, Zelenskyy said Saturday. At least 14 people were wounded in the attack.

Russia and Ukraine are locked in a long-range aerial war while their armies remain largely deadlocked on the front line, more than 4 1/2 years since Moscow's full-scale invasion. Ukraine is struggling to counter escalating Russian bombardments that have killed more than 60 people over the past four days.

Trump said Friday he had struck a deal to obtain diesel from Russia, a stunning reversal of years of US pressure on Moscow over its war with Ukraine and an attempt to address high fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections.

“Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskyy wrote Saturday on X.

He said the attacks show Moscow understands “any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities," adding that “different signals are needed.”

Trump had been set to discuss a suspected case of plague in Russia with President Vladimir Putin in a phone call.