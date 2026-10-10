Anti-CEC protests: Chennai police detain protesters from Besant Nagar amid nationwide stir

Badminton player Sandeep George was also detained despite not being part of the protests. The police reportedly did not pay heed to his clarifications, as per reports and social media accounts.

People across the country have been demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar after media reports revealed alleged discrepancies in the SIR exercise, which reportedly removed over 13 crore voters from electoral rolls.

Protests have been happening across cities, alongside the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation in New Delhi. The national capital was turned into a fortress on Saturday as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar, while the Opposition denounced the situation as "worse than the Emergency."