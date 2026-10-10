RBI announces special dollar window for 3 public sector OMCs

The central bank also announced regulatory measures for the foreign exchange market to strengthen market discipline and ensure appropriate risk management in the foreign exchange market, while maintaining an orderly and transparent market environment.

The measure comes as the rupee continues to depreciate amid persisting geopolitical and global economic uncertainty. The local unit closed at 96.71 against the US dollar on Friday.

The three oil marketing companies (OMCs) for which the RBI announced the special window are: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

"On the basis of assessment of current market conditions, Reserve Bank of India has decided to open a special window to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)..." it said.