Nuclear weapons must not be treated as 'routine instruments of statecraft': India slams Pak at UN

India exercised its Right of Reply at the plenary meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly Friday that deals with Disarmament and International Security issues.

Delivering India's Right of Reply, after remarks made by Pakistan raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Senior Adviser (Disarmament) at the Permanent Mission of India to the Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, Anmol Sher Singh Bedi said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.

"We call for India's illegally occupied territories to be vacated and returned,” he said adding that India does not seek conflict.

"India has always stood for peace and continues to seek peace with one and with all. However, if there is no accountability for reckless actions, then peace rarely becomes a pause between crises,” he said.

He underlined that India's capabilities are defensive in nature and are shaped by the country’s own security environment and are not directed against any state.

"We heard concerns about escalation. These are legitimate concerns. However, these are best judged by conduct over time. Nuclear weapons must not be treated as routine instruments of statecraft,” he said.