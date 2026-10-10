Fortress Delhi: Dipke, Rathee among 500 protesters detained; 'worse than Emergency' says Kejriwal

Dipke and two other CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police from inside the aircraft as soon as their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital. The CJP leaders had arrived here to lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke could be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft, "We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us."

Before the detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they did not have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke said CJP leaders were being detained as if they were criminals. He said that even former prime minister Indira Gandhi did not do this, adding that the current situation amounted to a "dictatorship".

Former chief minister of Kerala Pinrayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and CPM MP John Brittas were also detained by police.

Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. Rathee, who lives abroad, had come to join the demonstration against the CEC.

Around 1 pm, scores of protesters hurled stones at security personnel near the Akashwani Bhawan on Imtiaz Ali Marg after jumping barricades, injuring two police personnel. The protesters were quickly detained by security personnel.

Waves of barricades lined the streets ahead of the CJP protest, with the deployment of over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel, the closure of 45 metro stations and intensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

In a pre-recorded video message released soon after his detention, CJP leader Dipke said the organisation's in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, would lead its protest at Jantar Mantar. The CJP asserted that the protest would continue nationwide, with or without its leaders.

The massive security arrangements were put in place after Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration against the CEC, citing inadequate notice and concerns over compliance with rules during an earlier protest.

The city was dotted with police pickets, with intensive checking of vehicles. A large number of police personnel also checked the identity cards of people moving around.