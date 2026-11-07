DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 7, 2026?

1. TVK govt scraps Justice Kurian Joseph panel on Union-State relations

The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government has discontinued the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, even as the panel was working on the second part of its report, which was due by May 31, 2027.

2. Tamil Nadu extends crop loan waiver to Rs 75,000 for all eligible farmers

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 75,000 to every eligible farmer who borrowed from cooperative societies between May 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, irrespective of the loan amount. The revised scheme is expected to benefit around 13.25 lakh farmers.

3. Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Vetri Laptop Scheme; UG, diploma students to benefit

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for implementing the Vetri Laptop Scheme during the 2026-27 financial year, with the objective of improving the technological skills of college students.

4. Books delivered in Feb, opened in June: Minister Rajmohan releases proof of Periyar Arivulagam scam

Serious allegations of irregularities in book procurement at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library, including claims of overpriced publications containing factual errors and questionable authorship, have triggered a controversy, with Minister Rajmohan announcing an inquiry into the matter on Friday.

5. Toll in explosion at OIL facility in Assam rises to three