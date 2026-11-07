DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 7, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (November 07, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TVK govt scraps Justice Kurian Joseph panel on Union-State relations
The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government has discontinued the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, even as the panel was working on the second part of its report, which was due by May 31, 2027.
2. Tamil Nadu extends crop loan waiver to Rs 75,000 for all eligible farmers
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 75,000 to every eligible farmer who borrowed from cooperative societies between May 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, irrespective of the loan amount. The revised scheme is expected to benefit around 13.25 lakh farmers.
3. Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Vetri Laptop Scheme; UG, diploma students to benefit
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for implementing the Vetri Laptop Scheme during the 2026-27 financial year, with the objective of improving the technological skills of college students.
4. Books delivered in Feb, opened in June: Minister Rajmohan releases proof of Periyar Arivulagam scam
Serious allegations of irregularities in book procurement at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library, including claims of overpriced publications containing factual errors and questionable authorship, have triggered a controversy, with Minister Rajmohan announcing an inquiry into the matter on Friday.
5. Toll in explosion at OIL facility in Assam rises to three
6. Sonia Gandhi says Penguin was 'uneasy' with criticism of govt
"Great damage" has been done over the last 12 years to the fabric of India, democracy and institutions, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has alleged, asserting that even after the Modi government goes, it will take time to restore the country's systems back to health.
7. Gold logs strongest weekly gain since August as crude oil plunges over 12 pc
Gold recorded its strongest weekly gain since August with nearly 4.5 per cent surge as crude oil suffered its steepest weekly decline since April 2020 over hopes of policy shifts following the US midterm elections.
8. An airstrike has killed 22 people near Yemen's capital, Houthi official says
9. India beat New Zealand by 4 runs via DLS Method in rain-affected 2nd ODI
Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 134 following a disastrous outing in rainy Wellington, with Gurnoor Brar picking four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a sedate 55 off 104 balls.