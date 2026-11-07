Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Vetri Laptop Scheme; UG, diploma students to benefit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for implementing the Vetri Laptop Scheme during the 2026-27 financial year, with the objective of improving the technological skills of college students.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday has ordered the implementation of the scheme, following which the government has issued detailed guidelines and accorded administrative approval for its execution.
Under the scheme, first- and second-year undergraduate (UG) and diploma students studying in government and government-aided colleges during the 2026-27 academic year will benefit. Students pursuing various disciplines, including Arts and Science, Engineering, Polytechnic, ITI, Medicine, Veterinary Science, Fisheries, Agriculture and Law, will be covered under the scheme.
Further, third- and fourth-year students pursuing professional courses in government and government-aided colleges, who did not benefit from the laptop distribution scheme during the 2025-26 academic year, will also be eligible.
Considering the technological requirements of engineering students, the government has decided to provide them with laptops powered by Intel Core i5 processors or equivalent higher specifications.
To ensure effective implementation and monitor the progress of the scheme without delay, a High-Level Steering Committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.
The government has also accorded administrative approval to the Tamil Nadu Electronics Corporation (ELCOT) for procuring laptops while ensuring quality standards.
The government said the initiative would help students from economically weaker and middle-income families improve their technological knowledge, undertake skill-development training, pursue online education and enhance their employment opportunities in an increasingly competitive digital world.