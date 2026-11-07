Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Vetri Laptop Scheme; UG, diploma students to benefit

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday has ordered the implementation of the scheme, following which the government has issued detailed guidelines and accorded administrative approval for its execution.

Under the scheme, first- and second-year undergraduate (UG) and diploma students studying in government and government-aided colleges during the 2026-27 academic year will benefit. Students pursuing various disciplines, including Arts and Science, Engineering, Polytechnic, ITI, Medicine, Veterinary Science, Fisheries, Agriculture and Law, will be covered under the scheme.

Further, third- and fourth-year students pursuing professional courses in government and government-aided colleges, who did not benefit from the laptop distribution scheme during the 2025-26 academic year, will also be eligible.