Periyar Arivulagam book procurement row: Minister Rajmohan announces inquiry

CHENNAI: Serious allegations of irregularities in book procurement at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library, including claims of overpriced publications containing factual errors and questionable authorship, have triggered a controversy, with Minister Rajmohan announcing an inquiry into the matter on Friday.
The allegations were raised by writer Perumal Murugan in an article published in Sindhai. He said he had counted nearly 1,800 books bearing the imprint of Akalvilakku Pathippagam in the library’s Tamil section on the fourth floor. He also flagged more than 100 titles published by Phoenix Pathippagam.
Questioning the pricing of the books, Murugan cited Naladiyar Vazhvin Vazhikatti, attributed to Surya Balu. The 300-page book carries a price tag of Rs 1,445, which he said was considerably higher than that of comparable publications, priced at around Rs 350.
He also pointed to what he described as glaring factual errors in some titles. In Madurai Kanchi — Oru Ilakkiya Payanam, the Sangam-era work Madurai Kanchi was allegedly attributed to a ruler instead of its author, Mangudi Maruthanar. Another book, Bharathiyar Kathaigal, reportedly attributed the story “Sadhanaiyin Mugam” to poet Subramania Bharathi. Murugan further questioned the authenticity of a photograph of a Nandi sculpture published in Keezhadi Cheppum Varalaru, which he said was wrongly presented as an archaeological find from Keezhadi.
Raising questions about the authors, publishers and ISBN details, Murugan called for an independent investigation, legal action against those responsible and the removal of the books from the library.
Responding to the allegations, Rajmohan, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development and Archaeology, said around 1,500 books from Akalvilakku Pathippagam had been purchased in February under the previous DMK regime. He questioned the publisher’s existence, remarking that a publishing house by that name did not exist even on Mars.
“The inquiry into this corruption has begun. Whoever is involved will be brought before the law, and justice will be ensured,” he said, expressing shock over the contents of some of the books.
The seven-storey Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre, spread over nearly seven acres and built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on October 16. The project was initiated under the previous DMK government and completed under the TVK regime.