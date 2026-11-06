Periyar Arivulagam book procurement row: Minister Rajmohan announces inquiry

He also pointed to what he described as glaring factual errors in some titles. In Madurai Kanchi — Oru Ilakkiya Payanam, the Sangam-era work Madurai Kanchi was allegedly attributed to a ruler instead of its author, Mangudi Maruthanar. Another book, Bharathiyar Kathaigal, reportedly attributed the story “Sadhanaiyin Mugam” to poet Subramania Bharathi. Murugan further questioned the authenticity of a photograph of a Nandi sculpture published in Keezhadi Cheppum Varalaru, which he said was wrongly presented as an archaeological find from Keezhadi.

Raising questions about the authors, publishers and ISBN details, Murugan called for an independent investigation, legal action against those responsible and the removal of the books from the library.

Responding to the allegations, Rajmohan, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development and Archaeology, said around 1,500 books from Akalvilakku Pathippagam had been purchased in February under the previous DMK regime. He questioned the publisher’s existence, remarking that a publishing house by that name did not exist even on Mars.